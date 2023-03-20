MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials seeking help with an investigation into who may have caused a fire that destroyed an unoccupied house near Primghar.

According to a release from the O’Brien County Crime Dusters, officials responded to a fire at a farm acreage northwest of Primghar on February 10 at 2:25 a.m.

The acreage on Roosevelt Avenue consisted of several outbuildings and a vacant house. When responders arrived, the house was completely engulfed in flames.

The release noted that there was no electricity going to the area, and the house along with its contents were considered a total loss.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has information related to the fire to contact the sheriff’s office, and the crime dusters program is offering a $500 reward to anyone whose information leads to the arrest of the suspect involved in the fire.

Tips can be directed to the office phone at 712-957-3415 or by visiting the sheriff’s office’s website. The release specified that accommodation can be made for individuals who wish to remain anonymous but still be eligible for the reward.