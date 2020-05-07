O’Brien County sees one new COVID-19 case

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – One additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in O’Brien County, Thursday.

The county now totals 13 positive cases including four recoveries from the virus.

According to O’Brien County health officials, nine of the 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases are self-isolating at home

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the new case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60.

