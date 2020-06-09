O’Brien County reports first COVID-19 death

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – The O’Brien County Public Health Department has reports its first COVID-19 related death in the county on Tuesday.

Health officials said the individual was an adult male.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual’s family. O’Brien County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.” From O’Brien County Public Health Department

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of 2:55 p.m. on June 9, O’Brien County has a total of 54 positive cases, 20 recoveries, and 1 death.

