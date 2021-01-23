O’Brien County Officials: Noah’s Hope helps rescue 23 dogs

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials with the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office said Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue assisted in the rescue of 23 dogs in January.

A large scale dog rescue began on January 13 after an O’Brien County resident passed away. Officials reported a total of 39 dogs living on this acreage, and after the resident’s passing, no one could care for the animals.

Nine of the 39 dogs were put down after a local veterinarian consulted with law enforcement, citing the poor condition of the dogs, and seven of the dogs had passed away before officials arrived. Some of the dogs were still puppies.

Noah’s Hope supplied volunteers that helped humanely capture 23 dogs to bring to their rescue shelter.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office said they are thankful for the help from Noah’s Hope and their volunteers.