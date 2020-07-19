O’Brien County Fair kicks off

by: KCAU Staff

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – A county fair that has been going for more than 90 years is looking a lot different this year because of the pandemic.

The O’Brien County Fair in Primghar, Iowa, kicked off five days of events today with a focus on 4-H and FFA exhibits.  The usual entertainment will not be available this year.

Auto races were held Saturday night.  

Today, the fair will feature a horse show and the fair’s king and queen coronation, which will be limited to family only.

County fair board members are hoping to keep attendance limited to family of 4-H and FFA members.  

The fair will live-stream shows online for people who would like to enjoy all the livestock presentations.

For a schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

