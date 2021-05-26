Director, 3 rangers submit resignations to O’Brien County Conservation Board

PETERSON, Iowa (KCAU) – A meeting will take place Wednesday night for the O’Brien County Conservation Board to possibly accept the resignations of the director and three rangers.

According to the O’Brien County Conservation Board, the meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Prairie Heritage Center, and they will be discussing the acceptance of the resignations of Director Brian Schimmer along with Rangers Ryan List, Andrew Kathman, and Zane Roberts.

All four resignations were submitted to the board on Tuesday.

An anonymous party cited “a hostile work environment” as the reason for the resignations.

The meeting will also discuss how to move forward after these resignations. If the board were to accept the submissions, they will need to figure out how the parks will continue running during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Visit their website to look at the meeting agenda.