O’Brien County confirms three new cases of COVID-19

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – O’Brien County Public Health has confirmed three more cases of COVID-19.

The county’s total number of coronavirus cases is seven.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the three new cases are:

A man between the ages of 0-17 and self-isolating at home

Two men between the ages of 18-40 and self-isolating at home

The health department mentions that three of the seven confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered.

“We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Judy Nieuwenhuis, O’Brien County Public Health Director.