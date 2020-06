PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – The O’Brien County Public Health has confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in the county on Monday.

The six new cases are:

Two females in the age range of 18-40

Two females in the age range of 41-60

One male in the age range of 41-60

One male in the age range of 61-80

As of June 1 at 5 p.m., the county has a total of 30 cases of the virus.

For more information, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.