O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in O’Brien County on Wednesday.
The new case is a woman between the ages of 18 and 40.
The county has seen 12 positive cases of COVID-19.
Of that total, health officials confirmed four cases have recovered.
The county has eight active cases who are self-isloating at home.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Iowa reports 293 additional COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
- O’Brien County confirms one new case of COVID-19
- Woodbury County confirms fourth COVID-19 death
- Tyson will reopen Waterloo plant where hundreds sickened
- Nebraska farmers forced to consider euthanizing full-grown hogs or baby pigs