O’Brien County confirms one new case of COVID-19

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in O’Brien County on Wednesday.

The new case is a woman between the ages of 18 and 40.

The county has seen 12 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of that total, health officials confirmed four cases have recovered.

The county has eight active cases who are self-isloating at home.

