O’Brien County confirms first case of COVID-19

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The O’Brien County Public Health Department confirmed their first case of novel coronavirus Tuesday evening.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the individual is a woman in the age range of 41 to 60. She is currently self-isolating at home.

“While this is O’Brien County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said O’Brien County Public Health Director, Judy Nieuwenhuis.

Preventive actions include:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

• Avoid close contact with others (at least six feet).

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND

other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND

at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home.

There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage.

