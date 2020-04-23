O’Brien County confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases

by: Kate Lundahl

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in O’Brien county Thursday.

According to O’Brien County Public Health, the county now totals 5 positive cases including three recoveries.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), one individual is a woman in the age range of 41 to 60.

The second individual is an adult man in the age range of 41 to 60.

Both individuals are self-isolating at home.

According to IDPH, 109 O’Brien County residents have been tested for the virus.

