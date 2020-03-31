O’Brien County authorities asking for public’s help in investigation of burglary of Hartley business

HARTLEY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities in O’brien County are looking for information regarding a burglary of a Hartley, Iowa, business.

The Hartly Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at Crazy Bob’s BBQ, according to a release by the O’Brien County Sherif’s Office. They said it happened between 10 a.m. on March 23 and 1 p.m. on March 24.

They said that they believe the suspects entered through a rear door and took alcoholic beverages and electronic items including a jukebox. The jukebox was later found one mile east of Hartley on White Avenue, about a half-mile south of Highway 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hartly Police Department at 712-928-2240 or the O’Brien County Sherif’s Office at 712-957-3415. Information can also be given online by clicking here.

The O’Brien County Crime Dusters program is offering a cash reward of $500 for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the offenders. An arrangement can be made to assist those who want to remain anonymous but still be eligible for the reward.