Oakleaf senior residents receive on-site vaccinations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Roughly 240 people were vaccinated on-site at the Oakleaf Senior Home Wednesday morning.

Oakleaf Properties, Siouxland District Health and Walgreens partnered together as Walgreens health professionals came out to administer vaccines to the older population.

This was done because of issues the elderly population has been having with the online sign-up process.

One woman who got the vaccine spoke about what she was nervous about when getting her shot.



“A reaction, but, everybody I know that’s got it hasn’t had one, so no big deal. It was painless,” said resident Jackie Weyenberg.



This was the first on-site clinic that Walgreens has participated in outside of the health care facility in their entire region, which covers six states.

Oakleaf Property Management manages housing projects for low-income seniors across Iowa and South Dakota