OABCIG voters approve $15.9M School bond

Voters in the OABCIG School District wen to the polls for a third time Tuesday to decide the fate of a $15.9 million bond vote.

After two failed attempts in recent years, it seems the third time was the charm. Tuesday, 65 percent of voters approved the bond vote with a total of 925 yes votes to 485 votes against it.

The last vote in December failed by only 8 votes. Tuesday’s third vote on the issue brought out 35 percent of registered voters in the school district.

The bond passed in Arthur, Odebolt and Ida Grove but the Battle Creek polling place voted decidedly against the bond.

The $15.9 million dollar bond will be used to make additions and improvements to buildings in the school district.