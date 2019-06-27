OABCIG school bond passes for school improvements

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — After three votes, the OABCIG Community School District will be getting funds for what administrators call much-needed improvements.

Wednesday night, voters in the district approved a bond providing $15.9 million dollars for renovations. Plans include more modern classrooms and adding an auditorium with over 500 seats. The superintendent says these improvements have been a long time coming.

“We were just real happy that the voters came out and supported us this time. Now we start working with our architect to go into the design phase to get everything ready to get the plans ready to put out for bids and we hope to have that ready sometime in January,” said Matt Alexander, the OABCIG Community School District superintendent.

The bond measure needed 60 percent for approval and received 65 percent.