NW Iowa business victim of cyber attack, employees data leaked

HOSPERS, Iowa (KCAU) — A northwest Iowa business has become the victim of a cyber attack with employees’ data being accessed.

According to a letter from Den Hartog Industries, Inc. to Iowa’s attorney general, the company launched an investigation after finding some of their systems encrypted at their manufacturing plant in Hospers, Iowa, on August 30.

Investigation revealed that unauthorized access to files that contained personal information of business employees including Social Security numbers. Den Hartog notified those affected by the attack by mail on Tuesday.

The company suggested there was no evidence that the information was misused, but the company will be providing credit and identity theft protection for their employees as a precaution.

Den Hartog informed more than 5,000 residents through a letter that they will be partnering with IDX services that will provide credit monitoring, identity theft reimbursement insurance, and fraud prevention and resolution support at no extra charge to the employees for 12 months.

Enrollment for the IDX services ends March 2, 2022, and any questions can be answered by calling (833) 820-0971 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.