SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Nutcracker Magical Christmas Ballet returns to Sioux City in November.

This year will have surprises as it introduces a new character and incorporates new choreography that blends classical ballet with circus techniques.

In the 2023 production, an addition to the Nutcracker story is the introduction of a new character called The Herald. Representing the spirit of the forest. The Herald plays a role in the narrative by announcing the arrival of heroes and leading a celebration in Clara’s honor.

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Orpheum on November 26 at 6 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here, Call 800-320-1733, or email groups@nutcracker.com