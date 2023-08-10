LE MARS, Iowa (KCU) — Monthly appointments for hair care are common but for residents at Good Samaritan in Le Mars, monthly appointments are about more than keeping hair trimmed up.

Thursday was the monthly manicure at Good Samaritan. Volunteers paint residents’ nails and like any nail salon, there’s a lot of chatter. The event helps the residents feel good about themselves.

“I think we always look pretty snazzy, cause I never used to get my nails done. So since I’m here and they do them for me and it’s really fun to get them done,” said Joan McCarty, a resident.

Emily Toering of the Good Samaritan Society Le Mars said she couldn’t put on activities for the residents without volunteers. She encourages Siouxlanders to spend some time volunteering at nursing homes.

“What brings me joy in my job and the life of my residents here is just making them happy. And that is done through volunteers, and things like this,” Toering said.