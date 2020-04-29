Sioux City native who flew to NYC to assist in COVID-19 crisis says things are looking up

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When the COVID-19 crisis started many nurses from across the country traveled to New York City to help provide medical help in the first hot spot, including a Sioux City native.

KCAU9 first spoke with Michael Watterson at the beginning of the month. Three weeks later he said things are looking up.

“Things are starting to finally move in the right direction,” Michael Watterson said.

He’s currently working in the COVID-19 ICU at NYU Langone Hospital near midtown Manhattan.

“When I first got here, things were very, very hectic, very busy. Things are certainly starting to slow down now as those numbers of levels of hospitalizations start to come down,” Watterson added.

He said the nurse-to-patient ratios are much safer. They’ve gone from three patients to one nurse to now one patient to one nurse. He said this also allows for better teamwork between staff.

“If one of my patients starts to decompensate, it is less likely for me to get as much help as I could have but now that we are at safe ratios and ratios are starting to go down, those nurses may be able to break off from their patients momentarily to come give me a hand and help out,” Watterson said.

He said the biggest challenge so far has been determining what is right for each patient.

“We’ve gotten to a point to where we know some of what works now and so we’re able to make those interventions earlier for these patients,” Watterson added.

He said each day is different but every shift his priority is doing everything he can to care for his patients.

“We actually discharged one of the patients I had on my first shift. So the fact that we could see someone who was very critically ill walk out of the hospital, that one patient makes it worth it for me to be here,” Watterson said.