NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of Norfolk announced that there will be numerous emergency exercises set for the week of March 27.

According to a release, Norfolk first responders will be working with the 72nd Civil Support Team in the local communities to conduct a series of joint Hazmat and Law Enforcement exercises.

The purpose of the exercises is to establish and refine valuable partnerships between local, state, and federal agencies in responding to incidents involving hazardous materials that may overwhelm local resources. The major activities are intentionally planned to be conducted away from heavily populated areas, in the interest of safety, but some aspects will be noticed within the city.

Dates, times, and locations are as followed:

March 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Norfolk Regional Airport

March 28, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at AquaVenture Water Park

March 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Off Road Ranch

Residents are advised there may be responder vehicle movement and operational response actions that may pose a danger to unsuspecting observers and are therefore asked to refrain from entering areas marked “Exercise in Progress” or “TRAINING” in the interest of uninterrupted training activity and for their own personal safety.