UTE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are still investigating a fatal plane crash that happened over the weekend in Monona County, Iowa.

Authorities were alerted to a downed aircraft just south of Ute Saturday around 1:10 p.m. with the caller saying a spray plane hit electrical lines before crashing into the road, according to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders arrived at the scene and found the plane on fire. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the investigation is early, there is some new information. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the plane that crashed was a model AT-502A by Air Tractor, Inc. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) showed the plane is a fixed wing single-engine and had been manufactured in 2020. The plane’s registered owner is shown to be a trustee of the Bank of Utah out of Salt Lake City, Utah.

An NTSB agent is collecting data at the scene, including radar data, weather data, maintenance records of the plane, and the health record and flight history of the pilot.

As of Monday morning, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office said the road going south out of Ute is closed near the intersection of 230th Street and Teak Avenue due to the crash. They said the county engineer will check if the road was damaged before it is reopened.