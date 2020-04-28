NSP troopers to hand out 100,000 surgical masks to truck drivers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers will hand out 100,000 surgical masks to truck drivers on Wednesday and Thursday at several locations.

The state patrol said the masks were provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NSP mentions it’s working with the Nebraska Trucking Association, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Commerical Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the U.S. Postal Service on the distribution efforts.

Officials said Nebraska is one of eight states that’s working with the federal agencies as part of this program.

“Our partners in the trucking industry have done heroic work over the last several weeks to keep American’s grocery store shelves stocked and transport critical supplies all over the country to help in the fight against COVID-19. Our troopers are proud to be part of this effort to keep those drivers safe,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement.

The surgical masks will be passed out at the eight locations on Wednesday and nine locations on Thursday.

For Wednesday:

Location Roadway / Mile Marker Time Melia Hills Rest Area I-80 MM 431 WB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Waverly EB Scale I-80 MM 415 EB 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Waverly WB Scale I-80 MM 415 WB 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. North Platte EB Scale I-80 MM 180 EB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. North Platte WB Scale I-80 MM 181 WB 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Nebraska City EB/WB Scale Highway 2 MM 501 EB/WB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fremont NB/SB Scale Highway 77/275 MM 123 NB/SB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hebron NB/SB Scale Highway 81 MM 4 NB/SB 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For Thursday:

Location Roadway / Mile Marker Time Goehner Truck Parking Area I-80 MM 375 WB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Melia Hills Rest Area I-80 MM 431 WB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Waverly EB Scale I-80 MM 415 EB 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wavery WB Scale I-80 MM 415 WB 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. North Platte EB Scale I-80 MM 180 EB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. North Platte WB Scale I-80 MM 181 WB 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. Nebraska City EB/WB Scale Highway 2 MM 501 EB/WB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fremont NB/SB Scale Highway 77/275 MM 123 NB/SB 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Hebron NB/SB Scale Highway 81 MM 4 NB/SB 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information on the distribution of the masks, visit the NSP website.