NSP release names of victims in deadly shooting

This photo shows the Agrex grain elevator where a fired employee opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others before he was shot to death by another employee Thursday, Oct. 20, 2021 in Superior, Neb. (Andrew Wegley/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol have released the names of the victims of a deadly shooting from a former employee Thursday afternoon.

Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska was flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased.

A third victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Superior and released Thursday afternoon. After the shooting began, an Agrex employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returning fire, striking the suspect. The suspect has been identified as Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior. Hoskinson was pronounced deceased at the hospital in Superior.

In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident.

The names of other individuals involved in this incident are being withheld at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Additional information will be released when possible.