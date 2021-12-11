GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) – As a storm swept over Siouxland, law enforcement officials were busy helping those caught in the winter weather.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) reported responding to more than 150 incidents throughout the storm on Friday.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Friday, a crash was reported near Elm Creek on Interstate 80. The NSP said a semi heading east lost control, hitting a different semi and an SUV. The SUV driver was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An NSP Trooper parked his patrol vehicle in the median of the road while responding to this crash. The patrol unit was hit by a semi approaching the scene.

NSP patrol vehicle totaled during winter storm, Photo Courtesy of NSP

The patrol vehicle was totaled, and the trooper and semi-driver weren’t injured. Due to the size of the crash, the interstate was closed for about three hours.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions. Though the snow has stopped, winter driving conditions continue across much of the state

today. Please check conditions with 511 Nebraska before traveling, wear your seat belt, and watch your speed.”

The NSP responded to 35 crashes and 117 motorist assists. They also responded to other agencies to help 29 times.