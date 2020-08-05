NSP Bomb Squad called to Norfolk museum

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk museum is currently under investigation for a possible grenade in the museum.

According to officials, on August 5, Norfolk Police were called to the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Staff at the museum located an old military grenade in their stored items.

Staff nor officers could verify that it was disarmed and harmless. The museum is closed, and officers are waiting for assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad.

A certified Hazardous Devices Technician is responding to assist with the removal and safe disposal of the grenade.