NEBRASKA (KCAU) — With Labor Day weekend coming up, local and state law enforcements around Siouxland are getting ready for increases in traffic.

This year, AAA estimated more than 28 million drivers will be hitting the roads during the holiday weekend.

“For a lot of people, it’s their last chance, maybe one of their last chances to get out and camp or go boating and so we’ll focus in those areas,” said Sergeant Scott Rutten of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

Sgt. Rutten said while they [NSP] do plan to keep an eye on those areas, their main focus will be vehicles on the road.

“The big thing that we are always concerned about is speeding, impaired driving, and then distracted driving and those are things that we’ll be focusing on this weekend and those are things we want the public to be aware of,” said Sgt. Rutten.

The NSP plans on having officers work overtime to make sure intoxicated drivers stay off the road.

However, due to local law enforcement seeing a shortage of police officers, they will be unable to send out more people this holiday weekend.

“With the Labor Day weekend, we’re not gonna have extra patrols or extra personnel. We are gonna have our normal staffing. However, they will be aware the fact that it is a holiday weekend and will be paying attention,” said Chad Reiman, Operations Bureau Captain for Norfolk Police Division (NPD).

Cpt. Reiman said that the shortage will not impact the Division’s everyday duties.

“We still provide all necessary services to the community. We have not cut back on any responses, we continue to work as normally as we can with our staffing levels,” said Cpt. Reiman.

Cpt. Reiman said all drivers need to be careful this Labor Day.

“You take a little bit extra caution and pay a little bit more attention, but for the most part, it would really be no different than any other day when you’re trying to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’,” said Cpt. Reiman.

According to national statistics, almost 40% of Labor Day traffic fatalities involve drunk drivers. Sgt. Rutten told KCAU 9 that people should always have a designated driver in mind for their holiday celebrations.