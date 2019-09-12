November sentencing set in Stanton County crash death

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — A Stanton man is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12 for the crash death of another driver.

Stanton County Court records say 19-year-old Ried Krutz pleaded no contest Tuesday to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Authorities say a pickup truck driven by Krutz crossed the Nebraska Highway 24 center line on May 6 and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Jim Hoff, of Norfolk. The collision occurred about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Norfolk.

Hoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Krutz was taken to a Norfolk hospital.