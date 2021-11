SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Thanks to a shift in southern flowing air, we will see temperatures rise in the area to be back in the 50’s. the winds are expected to be calmer through the day, just between 5-10 mph. And the evening will be warm as well as temperatures only fall to the 30’s.

After today the weekend stays warm with 50’s and upper 40’s across the area, expect a warm work week as well.

Enjoy the holiday weekend!