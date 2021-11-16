November 16th AM: An even warmer Tuesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Starting off the day in the 30’s again, with wind chills in the 20’s thanks to winds still above 10 mph in northern parts of the viewing area. We gain still a few more degrees to push Siouxland into the 60’s and 70’s for daytime highs. Winds will be a little stronger for the area ranging from 10 to 20 mph, but from the south which is one of the reasons we see warmer weather. Clouds begin to move in to through the evening.

A cold front will move across the area, leading to a colder Wednesday, with temperatures back in the seasonal range for the next week. Dry weather for much of the forecast as well.