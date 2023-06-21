SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Norwegian-Swedish folk music duo will be performing in Sioux City for an outdoor performance.

Lynx Lynx will take the stage at the Lewis and Clark outdoor Spirit of Discovery Stage Saturday at 7 p.m. Attendees to the free performance are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as the audience will be seated in the grass area at the center, according to a release from the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. Refreshments are also couraged to be brought.

Performers Vidar Skrede and Patrik Ahlberg will be playing a wide array of instruments, including fiddles, guitars, and even a mandolin as they play original and traditional Nordic fiddle tunes.

Skrede is a musician and teacher from Haugesund, Norway, currently living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has a background of traditional music from his home area and a master’s degree from the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm. He’s toured the Nordic counties as well as Scotland, Canada, and the United States.

Ahlberg is a multi-instrumentalist from Sweden, having performed in the United States and Sweden. On top of his duo performances with Skrede, he is also partaking in other duets of contemporary tunes and arrangements with Nashville fiddler George Jackson and a solo exploration of Swedish fiddle tunes on the classical guitar.

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center is a non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development. It adjoins the Betty Strong Encounter Center on the Missouri Riverfront.