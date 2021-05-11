Northwestern Red Raiders get special welcome home

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Red Raider football team spent the weekend at the NAIA National Football Championships but Tuesday night, the players returned home.

Northwestern College in Orange City recognized every member, but it was the seniors who received some special attention.



The college’s official graduation ceremony was held on Saturday, but the players had to miss it.

So the college held a graduation ceremony just for these seniors.

Northwestern College President Greg Christy said winning isn’t the most important part of Raider football.

“You always wanna win every time we step on the field winning’s not the most important thing..do just making it to the national championship is a major accomplishment. They had to win a lot of games to get there, but even more, what they did along the way and the lives they touched along the way and they way they grew together will carry them far in their lifetimes,” said Greg Christy.