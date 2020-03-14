Northwestern College will transition to online classes due to coronavirus

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College has announced that it will transition to online delivery for all traditional undergraduate classes starting Monday.

The college said that all traditional undergraduate on-campus classes are canceled through March 19.

College officials said the campus will meet again online on March 20 at 10 a.m. for a required convocation.

The professors will offer their classes online beginning on March 23 through the rest of the semester.

All of the campus events, campus ministries, and student activities will be canceled by the end of Saturday.

Northwestern College said its campus operations will continue as normal with faculty and staff expected to work as usual with some possible modifications to campus services and to work assignments.

The current graduate and online courses will run as previously planned with no break next week.

Northwestern College said students are being asked to move out of the residence halls/apartments as quickly as is reasonably possible by no later than March 18 at 5 p.m.

They also said those students who have situations that entail extending their on-campus housing may petition for a longer stay after the deadline to move out by filling out an online form by Monday at 12 p.m.

Northwestern’s campus dining will remain open at regular hours on Monday with food service being available in the following weeks for the students who must remain on campus.

The college’s Juffer Fieldhouse, RSC Fitness Center, and the Bultman Center will be temporarily closed starting on Saturday with the date to reopen to be announced at a later time.

For prospective Northwestern students, campus visits will be available on a limited basis.

To keep up with the latest coronavirus updates from Northwestern College, click here.