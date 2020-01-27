Northwestern College to host annual Cultural Fair

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College’s International Club will host its annual Cultural Fair on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Rowenhorst Student Center.

The fair will also have a stage show at 5:30 p.m., international games, and hands-on activities.

The event is open to the public. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages four to 15, and free for ages three and younger.

The International Club’s theme for the fair is “Cultural Avenue.”

“The event will have an interactive street market atmosphere,” said Tori Buckler, a sophomore and vice president of the International Club. “International Club members will serve dishes from around the world at tables representing the foods’ countries of origin, which will enable attendees to learn about the students, their home countries, and the cuisine.”

There are 14 students from Toyko visiting Northwestern College for a three-week winter English program that will also take part in the Cultural Fair.

The International Club started in 1975 and currently has almost 120 members, with 30 international students from 18 countries.