Northwestern College receives $12,000 grant for new laboratory equipment

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College has received funding to buy laboratory equipment for students to use in their new programs.

The college received $12,000 from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust for their new physician assistant studies and athletics training master’s degree programs.

The money will be used to purchase two virtual cadaver tables as well as supplies for the human cadaver lab.

“There is growing evidence that using virtual cadavers in addition to traditional human cadavers results in improved student outcomes,” said Dr. Christina Hanson, director of the physician assistant program.

The six-foot virtual cadaver tables will provide students with a life-sized interactive display that can toggle between detailed anatomical drawings, captioned illustrations, and actual radiologic images (CT and MRI).

Northwestern students will be able to conduct repeat virtual dissections and simulations before performing the traditional dissections in the gross anatomy lab.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create an outstanding learning environment for our PA and AT students so they can provide standout medical care to patients in the communities they serve,” said Hanson.

“We’re pleased that a respected Iowa institution like the Carver Trust has signaled its support for our graduate-level health sciences programs with an investment of this size,” said Jay Wielenga, Northwestern’s vice president for advancement.

The Carver Trust was founded by Iowan Roy J. Carver, who as an engineer and entrepreneurial industrialist, to support biomedical and scientific research, scholarships, and programs that addressed the educational and recreational needs of youth.