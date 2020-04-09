Northwestern College postpones 2020 commencement ceremony

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines for responsible social distancing, Northwestern College has postponed its 2020 commencement ceremony.

The ceremony was previously scheduled for May 9. The college announced the event is now tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 18.

Officials are also considering a back-up option of having the ceremony of Sunday, September 20, as part of Raider Nation Celebration (Homecoming) if the pandemic prevents a July gathering.

According to the college, a schedule of events will be developed as the dates draw closer.

Greg Christy, Northwestern College Presidents said they surveyed graduating students about how they would like to celebrate commencement.

“[The students] overwhelmingly voiced their desire to have an in-person ceremony,” Christy said. “July was their first choice, with the September date their second preference. Their response significantly influenced our leadership team’s decision.”

“Commencement is a very important rite of passage, both for those who will be graduating and for our faculty and staff,” Christy said. “We look forward to marking this occasion and milestone accomplishment with students and their families.”

