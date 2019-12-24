Northwestern College cutting faculty and majors to focus on programs with higher demand

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Siouxland university deciding to cut faculty and majors to help restructure the college.

Northwestern College in Orange City will be eliminating 11 faculty positions and three majors to focus on programs in higher demand.

Five of the faculty positions will be discontinued after the current staff retire.

The three majors are writing and rhetoric, literature, and philosophy.

Fewer than 10 students are enrolled in these programs.

The college’s president says the school is trying to prepare for the future and be proactive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories