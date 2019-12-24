Northwestern College cutting faculty and majors to focus on programs with higher demand

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One Siouxland university deciding to cut faculty and majors to help restructure the college.

Northwestern College in Orange City will be eliminating 11 faculty positions and three majors to focus on programs in higher demand.

Five of the faculty positions will be discontinued after the current staff retire.

The three majors are writing and rhetoric, literature, and philosophy.

Fewer than 10 students are enrolled in these programs.

The college’s president says the school is trying to prepare for the future and be proactive.