Northwestern College cancels classes due to upcoming winter storm

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College has announced that it will cancel classes on Tuesday, due to the upcoming winter storm.
The Northwestern campus offices will be open on Tuesday.
Latest Stories
- Three bobcats running through a Council Bluffs backyard
- Federal agencies, airlines prepping for record number of holiday travelers
- Sergeant Bluff declares snow emergency starting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
- Lawmakers create bill to fix farmworker shortage, help migrants earn US legal status
- Sioux City business hosts food drive competition to help local non-profit