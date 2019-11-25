Northwestern College cancels classes due to upcoming winter storm

Closings
by: Reilly Mahon

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwestern College has announced that it will cancel classes on Tuesday, due to the upcoming winter storm.

The Northwestern campus offices will be open on Tuesday.

