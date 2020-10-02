Northwestern College adds new physician assistant program

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The need for more medical professionals in our area continues, which is especially true in rural parts of Siouxland.

A new physician assistant program at Northwestern College in Orange City is up and running.

In the midst of a pandemic is not how students and faculty had planned to start, but students tell KCAU they’re motivated.

“In Siouxland, as well as in rural Iowa in general, there is a shortage of medical providers, both doctors and PA’s, and so our goal is to train graduates who are prepared to practice medicine and provide exceptional care to the communities in and around Siouxland,” said Christina Hanson of the Northwestern College’s Physician Assistant Program

The program is a 27-month masters level program designed to meet a specific need of clinics and hospitals that lack providers.

“Our goals is that our graduates will be able to serve the community both because of COVID and outside of that as well,” Hanson said.

“Entering school during the pandemic has been good for us as a program in the aspect of we are facing adversity that we never thought we would have so we are learning to overcome obstacles that we didn’t expect and that’s been good to us because that’s going to be our entire lives as PA’s,” student Kyra Engquisd said.

“Obviously, with the pandemic, we saw a spike in hospital visits and so it probably did stress a lot of the rural settings, especially if you’re getting providers that are getting sick and having to be quarantined and PA’s can help bridge that gap between medical doctors because there is a shortage there and even the nursing shortage you’re seeing in a lot of hospitals,” student Derrick Moss said.

Hanson said the program allows students the opportunity to train in rural areas.

She adds the goal is to increase access to quality patient care in the region

Hanson said students are being trained to become PA’s that can practice medicine, prescribe medication and work in conjunction with supervising physicians in just about any medical specialty.

