Northwest Iowa Sierra Club holds chili fundraiser to raise money for educational programs

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sometimes all you need is a good meal with great friends.

Over at the First Unitarian Church, on Sunday, the Northwest Iowa Sierra Club held it’s annual Chili Fundraiser.

In the past, the club has raised between $1,000 and $2,000 to go towards its educational programs. Members say the most important part of the event is socializing with their fellow members.

“It’s a chance for all of our members and friends to get together and hang out and talk, we often have a lot of educational programming, but today is one of those days that we can just sit around and talk with each other,” said Carrie Radloft with the Northwest Iowa Sierra Club.

The club has been holding the chili dinner for over 40 years and hopes to continue for 40 more.

