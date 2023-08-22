SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Thousands of Iowa families are heading back to school for the fall season, and some are transitioning to a private school for the first time thanks to a law passed earlier this year.

The Education Savings Account allocates about $8,000 to qualifying Iowa families who wish to send their children to private schools and those who are already attending one.

“Last year we began our school year with 1,567 students system-wide and that’s the number we’re projected to be at this year,” said John Flanery, the president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.

“This year we are blessed, we are gonna be about 500 students and that’s in our preschool all the way through grade 12 this year,” said Andrea Loutsch, the K-6 elementary principal with Gehlen Catholic School.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, roughly 19,000 Iowans have been approved for ESA’s, with more than 400 families in Plymouth County and more than 900 in Woodbury County receiving approval.

“So about out of our 500, we have about 200 families that did qualify for ESA. Most of our families that are receiving those ESA fundings are current families, though we do have a slight increase. Some of our families that are coming in from the public school system or from outside,” said Loutsch.

“We have several hundred ESA students in our schools right now and most of those are current families that qualified due to the federal poverty guideline of 300% or below,” said Flanery.

At this time both Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools and Gehlen Catholic School say they’re below student capacity this year, however, the private schools agree that won’t last forever.

“Our goal would be to get closer to capacity, and once we get close to capacity we probably will then at that point in time just not be allowed take on more students at a certain point. You know we can’t just throw up buildings,” said Flanery.

“We are always looking at making sure that our school is staying up to date, making sure we have the room that is necessary for our kids. That’s something that’s always on the minds of each of the teams that we have working here at Gehlens, so I can definitely say this would be something that we’re gonna keep on that front burner making sure that we have the room that we need,” said Loutsch.

Applications for education savings account for the 2023-24 school year closed on June 30. The application opening date for the 2024-25 school season has not been announced.