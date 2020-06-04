Northwest Iowa Community College named best in nation for middle-class mobility in higher education

SHELDON, Iowa (KCAU) – Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) has been named the best community college in the nation for colleges that are most associated with upward economic mobility.

In a study by the Brookings Institue, Opportunity engines: Middle-Class Mobility in Higher Education, NCC ranked number one out of the two-year schools from across the nation.

The Brookings Institute is a nonprofit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C. Their mission is to conduct in-depth research that leads to new ideas for solving problems facing society at the local, national, and global levels.

“This is why the community college systems were developed across the United States – to provide access to an affordable and high-quality education to our community members. In the end, not only do individuals benefit from this process so also do their family members, future family members, and ultimately the communities they live in. It is fundamentally providing access to the American Dream – if you work hard you can benefit from that hard work to help yourself, your family, and your community thrive. Everyone wants the next generation to be more successful and this report is one indicator that NCC is helping our community members achieve just that. It’s a wonderful feeling for everyone at the college to be recognized for that contribution to our area and indeed, our state.” From NCC President Dr. Aletha Stubbe

The researchers for The Opportunity Insights Mobility Report Cards used data that was built on the College Scorecard Data compiled by the U.S. Department of Education for their study.

They also compiled de-identification data from tax returns, linked to information about colleges, to construct this publicly available database for colleges in the United States.

The top five two-yeaer colleges in the U.S. are listed below, in order from top ranking down:

Northwest Iowa Community College

North Dakota State College of Science

Lake Area Technical Institute

Linn State Technical College

Mitchell Technical Institute

To read the entire report click here.

