SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A building that was once home to a large MCI call center and was vacant in recent years now has a new use.

The fully renovated, state-of-the-art facility located across the street from the Sioux Gateway Airport is now home to Northwest Iowa Area Education Agency (AEA).

The organization cut the ribbon on its new $8 million facility on Wednesday.

The Sioux City location will serve as the headquarters for the agency providing support and advocates for children, families, and educators.

The space is slightly smaller than the agency’s old building but will offer new opportunities for the staff.

“This beautiful public space for the stakeholders that we have that come for conferences, events, families that have students that are tested. We also have an amazing spot for our staff as well so we’re excited for this new location,” Dan Cox with the Northwest AEA said.

As for their old building along Morningside Avenue, it will be converted into apartments.