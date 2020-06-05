Northern Ponca Housing Authority receives $1.5M for housing and development projects

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the Northern Ponca Tribe $1.5 million to support economic and housing development.

The Northern Ponca Housing Authority will use the funds to construct a triplex building for elderly families in Sioux City. The funds will also be used to construct an elderly center in Omaha, Nebraska, to help provide essential services to families.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced nearly $120 million in Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) awards to tribes across the Nation this week.

The ICDBG program provides funding to use in developing American Indian and Alaska Native communities, including decent housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities, primarily for low- and moderate-income members.

“Today’s announcement of nearly $120 million in funding to American Indian tribes will provide these communities with safe and affordable housing and advance economic development,” Carson said.

HUD is committed to helping Native Americans thrive and the funding announced today will have a positive impact on building sustainable communities,” Assistant Secretary for Public Indian Housing R. Hunter Kurtz said.

These funds, through the ICDBG program, will be used to support 107 projects on tribal lands across the U.S. like:

A new drive-thru pharmacy

A new building for the local Boys & Girls Club of America

Repairs to a wastewater lagoon

The infrastructure necessary for a new housing development

