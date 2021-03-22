Northeast Nebraska Public Health District allowing those 18 and older to receive vaccinations

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Residents living in Cedar, Dixon, and Wayne counties who are 18 years or older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health District (NNPHD).
According to the NNPHD Facebook page, residents of that age group can sign up for a vaccine so long as they live in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, or Wayne Counties.
If you would like to sign up, click here and complete the online form.
Siouxlanders can also sign up by contacting one of the following local COVID-19 vaccine providers:
- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Dept. – (800) 375-2260
- Laurel Family Medicine – (402) 256-3042
- Wakefield Family Medicine – (402) 287-2267
- Wayne Family Medicine – (402) 375-2500
- Providence Medical Center Vaccine Line – (402) 833-5100
- Providence Community Pharmacy – (402) 375-8862
- Pender Medical Clinic – (420) 385-7990
- Northeast NE Community Action Partnership – (800) 445-2505
Public health officials say if you are a health care worker, over 65 years of age, or listed in the state health department’s basic infrastructure groups, you will be given priority service.