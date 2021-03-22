Northeast Nebraska Public Health District allowing those 18 and older to receive vaccinations

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. On Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, Alex Azar, the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced that pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall, due to a federal order that will temporarily preempt pharmacy restrictions in 22 states. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Residents living in Cedar, Dixon, and Wayne counties who are 18 years or older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health District (NNPHD).

According to the NNPHD Facebook page, residents of that age group can sign up for a vaccine so long as they live in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, or Wayne Counties.

If you would like to sign up, click here and complete the online form.

Siouxlanders can also sign up by contacting one of the following local COVID-19 vaccine providers:

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Dept. – (800) 375-2260

Laurel Family Medicine – (402) 256-3042

Wakefield Family Medicine – (402) 287-2267

Wayne Family Medicine – (402) 375-2500

Providence Medical Center Vaccine Line – (402) 833-5100

Providence Community Pharmacy – (402) 375-8862

Pender Medical Clinic – (420) 385-7990

Northeast NE Community Action Partnership – (800) 445-2505

Public health officials say if you are a health care worker, over 65 years of age, or listed in the state health department’s basic infrastructure groups, you will be given priority service.