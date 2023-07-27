WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Northeast Power out of Wayne, Neb., is asking customers to conserve energy as substations are taking on a higher load than normal.

The company said in a Thursday morning Facebook post that there was a failure at the Nebraska Public Power District substation at Belden Wednesday night. Crews worked to restore power to customers by switching energy loads to other substations.

Some substations are taking on higher loads than normal as a result. Due to the higher loads, they are asking customers to conserve energy throughout the day to help keep the power on and offered tips on how to do so, which can be found below.

Operate the thermostat as efficiently as possible

Avoid unnecessary trips outside

Use curtains and blinds to keep the sun out

Ensure ceiling fans are moving counter-clockwise

Use ovens and clothes dryers during the cooler parts of the day.

Any customers experiencing a power outage are asked to report it by calling 800-750-9277.