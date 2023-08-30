DECATUR, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman from Decatur, Neb., has been arrested for the unintentional death of her 14-month-old infant.

On August 14, the Decatur Police Department was called to the 1200 block of 4th Avenue for a drowning baby. An officer arrived at the scene to find Josephine Bschult, 22, attempting CPR on a 14-month-old infant on the trunk of a vehicle, according to court documents. The officer took over CPR and noticed the kid was hot with severe burns. The Decatur Fire and Rescue arrived and took the infant to a hospital in Onawa.

The officer spoke with Boschult, who allegedly said she was bathing her three kids, and two of the kids got out after finishing, while she left the infant in the tub while the water drained. She later received a phone call about her older kids and went outside to talk. She was outside for about 5 to 10 minutes and had forgotten about the infant, documents stated. When she went back in, she found the infant lying upside down. When asked how the kid had burns, she said the infant must have turned on the hot water.

After about an hour of CPR, the infant died at the hospital. An Iowa medical examiner said the infant suffered from first- and second-degree burns as well as drowning.

Officials determined that Boschult unintentionally caused the death of the infant by leaving the child in a situation that endangered his life.

Boschult was charged with child neglect resulting in death, a class 2A felony. A warrant for her arrest was issued on Aug. 24, and she turned herself in on Aug. 26. She was taken to the Washington County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000 with the next court appearance scheduled for the morning of Sep. 8.