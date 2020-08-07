Northeast Community College to require face masks on campus

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Northeast Community College will be joining other area colleges and universities in requiring face masks or shields.

According to a release, faculty, staff, and students will need to wear a face-covering in all buildings on the campus.

“It will certainly be the most challenging start to a fall semester in the history of Northeast Community College. However, under the guidance of our local public health districts, I am confident we have plans in place that will allow us to move forward in safely welcoming students and the public to our campuses,” Northeast President Leah Barrett said.

One exception for not wearing a mask is when someone is working in an enclosed or private office, or when working outdoors or moving between buildings unless social distancing can’t be maintained.

Northeast Community College will begin the fall semester on Monday, August 17, and will end instruction on November 25.

