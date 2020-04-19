Northeast Community College to hold virtual Spring 2020 commencement ceremony on May 16

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The 47th annual Commencement Ceremony at Northeast Community College is going to look very different from last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leah Barrett, President of Northeast Community College, announced on Friday that the Spring 2020 Commencement will still be held on May 16 but it will be broadcast virtually.

In a video message to students, Barrett said, “Northeast, like other colleges in the United States, must change its plans for its 2020 Commencement Ceremony. It must look much different to ensure the health and safety of you and your families and to abide by social distancing expectations during the pandemic.”

The virtual ceremony will recognize the graduates from the summer and fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020 will air on May 16 at 10 a.m.

It’s the same date and time as when it was to be held in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.

It will air on Northeast’s television channel KHWK – cable channel 20 and click here for the live stream of the ceremony.

The commencement ceremony will be available on-demand on the Northeast YouTube channel after May 16.

President Barrett said Northeast Community College desires to have the ceremony be special and meaningful for the graduates and their family and friends.

“We encourage you to gather with your immediate family and ask your extended family and friends to join all of us virtually for this special occasion,” said President Barrett.

The virtual commencement ceremony will feature speakers that include those representing the Board of Governors, faculty and students, and followed by the recognition of graduates.

For graduates, instead of walking across the stage as it’s customarily done during these kinds of events, they are being encouraged to submit photos of themselves so they may be displayed when their names are read during the ceremony.

Also, President Barrett said that Northeast Community College would still like to acknowledge this year’s graduates in person when the time of social distancing is lifted.

“You are welcome to walk at any future Northeast Community College Commencement Ceremony and be recognized – this could be in 2021, or when your sibling graduates, or when your children graduate from Northeast. This is life-long promise from us. We want you to experience this special moment!” said President Barrett.

“We are so proud of our graduates. Although we will all miss the honor of watching them walk across the stage on May 16, our virtual ceremony will provide them and their families an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments,” said the President of Northeast Community College.

For the full video from Northeast Community College President Leah Barrett, watch below.