Northeast Community College selects new president

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska has named Dr. Leah Barrett its new president.

Barrett is the ninth president of the college and its first female president.

She says she hopes to continue to build a brighter future.

“That surrounds the empowerment of our students, faculty, and staff. To listen and learn from each other and create a vision together for where we see NECC going in 2025 and beyond,” Barrett said.

She is currently vice president of student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College and will take office in January.