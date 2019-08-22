Northeast Community College receives equipment for wind energy program

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Students at Northeast Community College have a new hands-on learning opportunity thanks to a big donation.

The school’s wind energy program now has new equipment thanks to Nextera Energy Resources.

The school received two pieces of a wind turbine that will help students gain experience for their future careers.

“The cell is a great hands-on tool we can train on while it’s on the ground. So it’s maybe 10 foot high rather than the 250-foot height that it would normally be at. These students can see everything that is going on without the risk of being in danger,” Northeast Community College Instructor Nathan Simpson said.

Wind energy is a growing industry. Across the U.S., wind energy supports over a hundred thousand jobs.